Vester Lee “Mo” Stringfield, Lancing

Mr. Vester Lee “Mo” Stringfield, age 69 of Lancing, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.
He was preceded in death his parents: John and Lorine Stringfield
One sister: Marilyn England
And one brother: Billy Stringfield
He is survived by two daughters: Christie and her husband David Briggs and Brandy Chaney
One grandson: Christopher Briggs
One granddaughter: Katelyn Chaney
Two brothers: Harold and Marvin Stringfield
Two sisters: Frances Denney and Arlene Paxton
And a host of other friends and family
The family will honor Vester’s wishes to be cremated. Service arrangements will remain private.
