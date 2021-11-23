Vester Lee “Mo” Stringfield, Lancing

Mr. Vester Lee “Mo” Stringfield, age 69 of Lancing, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.

He was preceded in death his parents: John and Lorine Stringfield

One sister: Marilyn England

And one brother: Billy Stringfield

He is survived by two daughters: Christie and her husband David Briggs and Brandy Chaney

One grandson: Christopher Briggs

One granddaughter: Katelyn Chaney

Two brothers: Harold and Marvin Stringfield

Two sisters: Frances Denney and Arlene Paxton

And a host of other friends and family

The family will honor Vester’s wishes to be cremated. Service arrangements will remain private.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Vester “Mo” Stringfield.

