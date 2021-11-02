Troy Phillips, Rocky Top

Troy Phillips, age 75 of Rocky Top, TN passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 26, 1946, in New River, TN to the late Perry and Flora Gilbreath Phillips. Troy was a lifetime resident of Anderson County and loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, Troy is preceded in death by his brothers, James & Ronaledean Phillips, sisters, Bobby Whaley, Geneva Bunch, and Faye Wilson.

Survivors include: Wife of 56 Years, Bernice Foust Phillips of Rocky Top, son, James Phillips of Knoxville, daughter, Brandy Wilson & Mark of Medford, grandchildren, Brian Phillips, Emily Phillips, Alyissa Burriss, Samantha Wilson, and Tiffany Horne, brother, Frank Phillips & Wilma of Frostbottom, sisters, Ruby Tackett of Cherry Bottom, Margaret Barber of Fratersville and Pat Daugherty & Larry of Oliver Springs.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Lawson officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at the Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to go in funeral procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.

