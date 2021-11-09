Timothy Lee “Tim” Sheffler, 61

Timothy Lee “Tim” Sheffler, age 61, passed away, November 8, 2021. He attended Oak Ridge Alliance Church as a child and again recently as an adult. Tim was born in Washington, D. C. but moved to Oak Ridge at one-month-old. After he graduated high school in Paducah, Kentucky, Tim went to school for welding and worked on barges on the river there. He then moved back to Oak Ridge. After working for others, Tim owned his own remodeling company, T.L. Sheffler Co. He then attended the Tennessee Technology Center to learn refrigeration before working for Steven D. Bell & Co. Tim was employed with Kroger at the time of his passing. He was a wonderful husband, son, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his loving family.

Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe & Ethel Leftwich.

Survivors include wife, Angie Sheffler; parents, Marvin & Anna Sheffler; children, Jesse Sheffler and wife, Melanie, Megan Church and husband, Jason, and Huck Sheffler; grandchildren, Annabella and Aubriella Sheffler and Jaden, Charlee, and Ruzek “Rooster” Church; sister Debbie Kanipes; aunts, Edith Chadwell, Amy Seiber, and Peggy Buchan; nephew, Braden Kanipes; and many other loved ones and relatives.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Oak Ridge Alliance Church with Rev. Dr. Dale Crank to officiate. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Lee “Tim” Sheffler please visit our Tribute Store.

