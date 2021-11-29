Timothy Lee Mullins, 66

Timothy Lee Mullins, age 66, passed away at home, November 26, 2021, peacefully, in the arms of his loving wife, Brenda. He was born in Harriman, December 16, 1954, to Mack & Jean Mullins. Tim followed in his father’s footsteps and was employed by Norfolk Southern as a maintenance contractor for 45 years. He was an avid golfer and a member of Oak Ridge Country Club for many years. Tim also enjoyed fishing with his uncles, was a big fan of UT football and basketball and loved his dogs, Willie, Harlan, and Buster.

Tim was preceded in death by parents, Mack & Jean Mullins; brother, Doug Mullins; sisters, Kim Mullins and Patty Trentham; sisters-in-law, Hazel Newton and Helen Beard; and brother-in-law, Elbert Bush.

Survivors include loving wife of 23 years, Brenda Smith Mullins; brother, Gary Mullins, and wife, Karen; sister, Teresa Mullins Ladd; brothers-in-law, Ralph Smith and wife, Cathy, Ray Smith and wife, Becky, Carl Smith and wife, Cindy, and David Smith; sisters-in-law, Susie Begue and husband, Frank, and Shirley A. Smith; special friends, Connie Himes, Lee Garrett, and Denny & Teresa Jones; and many other relatives and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to S.A.R.G. at www.shelteranimalsrescue.org/donate.shtml, City of Oak Ridge Animal Shelter at 395 Belgrade Rd Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830, or Second Harvest of East TN at https://community.secondharvestetn.org.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Kenny Rains officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12 pm Friday, December 3, 2021, at Dyllis Church Cemetery for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Lee Mullins please visit our Tribute Store.

