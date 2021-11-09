Tim Adcox, Harriman

Mr. Tim Adcox, age 44, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born November 3, 1977, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Tim was a member of the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle where he served as a Deacon and loved going to church. He specialized in landscaping and lawn care maintenance. Tim was a really good person who loved his family and especially loved kids. Tim also enjoyed collecting knives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther & Frances Adcox; sister, Geneva Adcox; and daughters, Rose Adcox and Lilly Adcox.

Survivors include:

Wife: Kelsey Adcox of Harriman, TN

Daughters: Rena Capps and Samantha Croft

Brothers and Sisters: Louise Adcox of Spring City, TN

Samuel Adcox of Spring City, TN

John (Selda) Adcox of Crossville, TN

George Adcox of Spring City, TN

Roy Adcox of Spring City, TN

Carolyn Tuttle of Rockwood, TN

Earl Adcox of Spring City, TN

Many Special nieces and nephews, and other relatives

Special Friend: Frank Carney of Rockwood, TN

And a host of other friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 12, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Earl Adcox, Rev. Lewis Capps, and Bro. John Adcox officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Childs Memorial Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Tim Adcox.

