Thomas J. Mashak, Clinton

Thomas J. Mashak passed away suddenly at his home in Clinton, TN. He was 63 years old.

Thomas J. Mashak was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois to Shirley Seibert and Arnold Mashak. T.J. retired from the Chicago Transit Authority in June 2020 after 26 years as a Machinist. In his free time, T.J. is a comic book collector and a real-life superhero. Whether it be a table for Mr. Incredible at a restaurant or a cool Marvel t-shirt, T.J. was ready to answer the call of justice at any time.



Thomas J. Mashak is preceded in death by his Mother Shirley Mashak and Father Arnold Mashak, brother Daniel Mashak, sister Pam Mulloy, brother Michael Mashak, and mother-in-law Mary Kenny.



Thomas J. Mashak is survived by his wife Patricia Mashak, son Zachary (Paige) Fischer, daughter Courtney (Will) Rybicki, son Deshawn Coffey, sister-in-law Margaret (Bob) Devereaux, brother in law Joseph Kenny, and his loving dogs Holli & Odie.



Services will be held at a later time. T.J.’s wishes were to be cremated. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

