Thomas Edward Sise, Oak Ridge

Thomas Edward Sise, age 61, of Oak Ridge passed away suddenly on November 18, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. Tom loved playing with his great-nieces and nephews, watching wrestling, going to the races, and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Doug (Melissa) Sise; brother-in-law, Terry Kennedy; uncles, Ralph Sise, Bill (Jean) Dean; aunt, Kathy Bradshaw and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 26, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Bill Dean officiating. Private interment to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas Edward Sise.

