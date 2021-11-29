Tara Howell, 44

Tara Howell, age 44, went to be with the Lord, November 23, 2021. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was employed at Appalachian Underwriters. Tara graduated from Roane County High School before earning an associates degree in accounting from Roane State Community College.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Earnest & Fannie McCullough, Charles Henry Stahl, and Joan Louise Stahl; uncle, James Olen McCullough; and aunt, Emily McCullough.

Survivors include husband, Steven Christopher Howell; daughters, Breanna Elizabeth Howell and Joanna Elizabeth Louise Howell; parents, Larry D. & Carol J. McCullough; brothers, Steven Michael McCullough, and wife, Julie and Scott Allen McCullough and wife, Cindy; mother-in-law, Ida Fay Lombard; father-in-law, William F. Howell; aunt, Sue A. Bradford; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, November 29, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

