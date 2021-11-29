Tamara Denise Jones, Harriman

Tamara Denise Jones age 59 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center. Preceded in death by her father James Gilmore and brother Ronnie Gilmore.

Survivors include:

Mother Evelyn Jane Satterfield;

Daughter and son in law Amanda and Mitchell Disney;

Son Ronnie Hendrickson;

Grandchildren Kimberly Peters, Josh Disney, and Matthew Disney;

Brothers Michael and Chris Gilmore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Kyker Funeral Home. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Jones Family.

