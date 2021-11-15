T.Q. “Buzz” Heidel Jr, Wartburg

Mr. T.Q. “Buzz” Heidel, Jr., age 65 of Wartburg, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was a 1973 graduate of Central High School and also graduated with an MBA from Tusculum College. Buzz has faithfully served Morgan County for the past several years as the Director of Morgan County Headstart. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg.



He was preceded in death by his parents: T.Q. and Joycelyn Heidel.

His sister: Valora Marie Heidel.

His grandparents: Henry and Virginia Heidel, Randall and Joyce Wortley.

Along with his step-grandmother: June Wortley.



He is survived by his wife: Teresa Wilson Heidel.

Three aunts: Catherine Sumner, Genie Venters, and Becky Spees.

Numerous cousins.

His father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dickey and Mary Jo Wilson.

Brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Bryan Wilson and Richard and Angela Wilson.

His nephew: Andrew Wilson and his wife Rujuta.

His niece: Amy Wilson.

And two great-nephews: Ayan and Riaan Wilson.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Buzz Heidel.

