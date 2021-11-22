Steve Edward Pride, Oliver Springs

Steve Edward Pride, age 61 of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and worked as a machinist at Boeing for several years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd (Wayne) and Ida (Turpin) Pride, and infant brother, Jeff Pride.

Steve is survived by his brother, Mike Pride of Oliver Springs;

Aunt, Sarah Turpin;

And a Nephew, Dustin Pierce

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Steve’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of STEVE EDWARD PRIDE, please visit our floral store.

