Single-Vehicle Crash on the Spur Results in Passenger Fatality Single-Vehicle Crash on the Spur Results in Passenger Fatality

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. The driver of the 2019 Ford Fiesta, Victoria Delawey of Sevierville, TN, lost control of the vehicle near the Gum Stand Road intersection and crashed into the river. The vehicle was submerged when emergency responders arrived on scene. The front seat passenger, Rebecca Hamby, age 22, of Sevierville, TN died as a result of her injuries and was recovered by emergency responders from the vehicle. The driver was transported to LeConte Medical Center by ambulance for medical treatment.

Park Rangers are investigating the incident and no additional details are available at this time. Park Rangers, Gatlinburg Police and Fire Departments, and Pigeon Forge Police Department responded to the scene. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are assisting in the crash investigation.

