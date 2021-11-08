Single Car Crash in South Roane County Saturday Shuts down Hwy 72

A Sweetwater man is fortunate to not be seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

In Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Deckers report it stated Devon Wattenbarger, Age: 20 From Sweetwater, TN, had only minor scratches even though his 2003 Honda Accord impacted several trees along a section of Hwy. 72 near The

Paint Rock Community. This left the roadway closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup, as part of the automobile was severed as a result of it hitting several trees and in the roadway. A witness told the trooper the driver passed her on a double yellow line at a high rate of speed before crashing Wattenbarger was cited for reckless driving.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

