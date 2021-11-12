Shirley Christine Powers, Oakdale

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Shirley Christine Powers, age 82, of Oakdale passed away November 11, 2021, at her home.

Shirley was always a kind, loving, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Powers; sons, Dennis & Dewayne Powers; grandson, Christopher Powers.

She is survived by her daughter Gloria Powers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will be having a private graveside service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Christine Powers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Powers of Oakdale, TN, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Deloris Sue Kennedy, Cleveland

Deloris Sue Kennedy, age 60 passed away November 11, 2021, at her home in Cleveland, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: