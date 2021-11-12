Shirley Christine Powers, Oakdale

Shirley Christine Powers, age 82, of Oakdale passed away November 11, 2021, at her home.

Shirley was always a kind, loving, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Powers; sons, Dennis & Dewayne Powers; grandson, Christopher Powers.

She is survived by her daughter Gloria Powers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will be having a private graveside service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Christine Powers.

