Sharon V. Martin, 74

Sharon V. Martin, age 74, passed away November 13, 2021, at UT Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Sharon was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Heiskell, TN. She is preceded in death by parents Kenneth Sr. and Virginia Schultz, sister Carolyn Brooks, brothers Kenneth II and Franze Schultz; husband Hubert Lee Martin. Sharon is survived by children Andrea Martin and spouse Shaun; Lisa Martin Ferguson and spouse Wayne; grandchildren Joseph Cooper and spouse Amy, Chelsey Ferguson, Dakota Ferguson, and Matthew Greene.

Sister Irma Durga and spouse Larry, along with several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.

Family will receive friends 5-7 pm with a service to follow Friday 11/19/2021 at: New Life Assembly of God, 1228 E Raccoon Valley Drive, Heiskell, TN 37754. Graveside service at noon on Saturday 11/20/2021 at: Leech Cemetery @ Clear Branch Baptist Church, 1030 New Clear Branch Road, Rocky Top, TN 37769 In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help pay for Goliath’s medical expenses. All donations may be made to the care of Lisa Ferguson.

