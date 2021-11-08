Samuel Robert Lyle, 64

Sam Lyle age 64, passed from this earthly life Tuesday, October 26th at 1:00 a.m. surrounded by his loving wife and family. Sam graduated from Loudon High School in 1975. He was captain of the 1974 Loudon football team and led the team to win the 1974 State Championship. He was a walk-on punter for the University of Tennessee. Sam was employed by Y12 in 1983 where he was first a Security Inspector and a Stationary Engineer at Y12 Steam Plant. Sam enjoyed spending time with his large family and watching his children and grandchildren participate in year-round sporting events. He enjoyed family trips to Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, and yearly family beach vacations.



Sam is preceded in death by an infant child in 1980, his son Rhett Lyle in 2018, his mother Polly Collins Lyle, and brother Steve Lyle.



Survived by his wife of 45 years Tammy Burnum Lyle, his children: Shanna Lyle (Michael), Ramey Lyle (Laura), Shay Lyle Oody (Chad), Shalee Lyle Helton (Catlin), Seth Lyle (Bethany), Shandon Lyle (Elizabeth), Skyan Lyle, John Ross Lyle (Carolina), grandchildren: Johnathan Lyle, Samantha Kellar, Zander Lyle, Bryer, Baylor, and Brayln Oody, Cheyenne and Stetson Rhett Helton, great-grandson Dylan Kellar. His father Doug Lyle, sister Helen Joiner (Steve), aunt Peggy Kirkland, and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Lyle Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Samuel Robert Lyle please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

