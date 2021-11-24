Samuel Arthur “Sam” McKeethan, Oak Ridge (formerly of Stanford, KY)

Samuel Arthur “Sam” McKeethan, age 77, passed away, November 22, 2021. Sam was born in Stanford, KY but was a longtime resident of Oak Ridge. He attended Oak Ridge Schools and graduated from Oak Ridge High School. He then attended the University of Tennessee, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Sam was employed at the Department of Human Services in Clinton for over 30 years. After retirement, he served as a case worker for the Keystone Adult Day Program at First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. Sam was a faithful Christian. He enjoyed reading the scriptures regularly and taught the high school Sunday school class at Chapel on the Hill. He also volunteered with the Oak Ridge Boy’s Club, coaching baseball for a time that spanned 4 decades, positively influencing many young men in Oak Ridge. Sam was an avid sports fan, closely following all Vol sports programs at the University of Tennessee, as well as the Atlanta Braves, and the Oak Ridge Wildcats, where he was a football season ticket holder for 45 years.

Sam was preceded in death by parents, Roy & Mary S. McKeethan; and niece, Becky Wagner.

Survivors include wife, Mary Alma McKeethan; sons, Kelly McKeethan and wife, Beckie, and Kevin McKeethan; grandchildren, Sarah and Josh McKeethan; sisters, Sandra Wagner and husband, Dave, and Vicki Bueno; and many other relatives, including nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as special friends and loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Thompson Oncology and both the 2nd & 4th floor staff at Methodist Medical Center for the excellent care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Keystone Adult Day Program https://www.keystonetn.org/ or The American Lung Association https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, December 3, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Sam’s life will follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Ronnie Powell, Gary Lewellyn, and Stan Satterfield will serve as honorary pallbearers. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel Arthur “Sam” McKeethan please visit our Tribute Store.

