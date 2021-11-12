Sammy Armes, age 58, formerly of Petros passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2021, due to complications of covid.

He is preceded by death by his father & mother, Ray & Wilda (Hawn) Armes; brother, Tony Ray Armes, and wife, Authry (Gussie) Armes.

He is survived by his sons, Samuel Armes & Joshua Crady; daughter and step-daughter, Timber Renee and Holly (Justin) Smith of Alabama; girlfriend, Karen McCall; very special niece, Kristin (Josh) Ainsworth of North Carolina; grandchildren, Makinley Marie & Braelyn Smith; nieces & nephews, Emma, Abby, and Trevor Ainsworth; aunts, Linda Armes, Sharon (Josh) Nosal of Illinois, Wilma June Kaczynski of Ten Mile and a host of cousins and friends.

He always had a story and adventure to tell about the places he’d been and the people he met along the way. Fly High Sammy Your Free!

Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sammy Armes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sammy Armes, formerly of Petros, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

