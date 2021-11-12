Sammy Armes, formerly of Petros

Sammy Armes, age 58, formerly of Petros passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2021, due to complications of covid.

He is preceded by death by his father & mother, Ray & Wilda (Hawn) Armes; brother, Tony Ray Armes, and wife, Authry (Gussie) Armes.

He is survived by his sons, Samuel Armes & Joshua Crady; daughter and step-daughter, Timber Renee and Holly (Justin) Smith of Alabama; girlfriend, Karen McCall; very special niece, Kristin (Josh) Ainsworth of North Carolina; grandchildren, Makinley Marie & Braelyn Smith; nieces & nephews, Emma, Abby, and Trevor Ainsworth; aunts, Linda Armes, Sharon (Josh) Nosal of Illinois, Wilma June Kaczynski of Ten Mile and a host of cousins and friends.

He always had a story and adventure to tell about the places he’d been and the people he met along the way. Fly High Sammy Your Free!

Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sammy Armes.

