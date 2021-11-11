Sain Sworn in as New Councilman in Norris

Reprinted from Norris Bulletin

By Susan Miceli

TVA Senior Vice President Bob Deacy presents check to City Manager, Scott Hackler, Mayor Chris Mitchell, Water Super-intendent Tony Wilkerson, and Police Chief Mike Poole. Photo: Susan Miceli

The November meeting of Norris City Council was held on Monday, November 8th. The meeting began on a high note as representatives from TVA presented a $75,000.00 check to the city as an offset for the city services provided to them during the renovation of their Pine Road laboratory facility. The check was given and received with deep appreciation from both parties. TVA stated that approximately 100 employees will be assigned to this facility.

A motion passed to change the agenda or-der of this meeting to allow the council vacancy selection, required after Councilwoman Jill Holland’s recent resignation, to proceed first. Three of the four nominees (Marguerite Wilson, Robert Sain, and Chuck Nicholson) were present and made brief comments. Wilson spoke first, withdrawing her name from further consideration, stating that her commitments to the important city boards she’s already on would not get the attention due them if she added another major commitment. She then added a heartfelt plea that, going forward, the city meetings would not follow the hostile and argumentative trends of governing that seem to prevail elsewhere. Council stated they felt that all the candidates were of value, but when they spoke regarding which one would fit best the city’s current needs, they unanimously voted on Robert Sain.

Robert Sain being Sworn in by New Norris City Recorder, Sandy Johnson

Mr. Sain was immediately sworn in by Sandy Johnson, the new City Recorder, and took a seat with the council.

Minutes for the October city council meeting were approved as written.

Hear from the public – No comments.

Old Business

Short Term Rentals – A public town hall has been set up for January 8th at 10:00 a.m. to allow city resident input on this important matter. The proposed ordinance can be found on the city’s website homepage under “Timely Topics.” Safe Routes to School & Sawmill Road Projects – No new updates.

Dairy Pond Road Paving – contract signed; paving should begin mid-November.

New Business

BZA Terms – The ordinance implies that each term is 5 years, rather than the 3 years currently being followed. City Manager Scott Hackler had reassigned the current five members with new expiration dates based on staggered 5-year terms. Much discussion took place regarding 5-year appointments perhaps being too long of a time to serve. Ultimately, this topic was tabled to be worked on at a later date. BZA will go with the status quo of 3-year terms until then. Vacancies approved: Little Theater Board – Zach Burggrif; BZA Commission – Kathy Miller

Council scheduled a public budget workshop for January 14, 2022 @ 6:00 pm as an early preparation for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget planning process.

City Manager’s Report

Vacant positions – Police (1 opening); Water Department (1 offer pending); Part-time Community Center Building Manager (2 applications pending evaluation)

Under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the city has budgeted for this $447,335 grant and is expecting the first half in November/December. This will be used as intended for utility infrastructure updates.

Citywide leaf pick-up dates are being planned. Residents are asked not to pile leaves in the street for pickup; it is against city ordinance to do so. Please leave them at the edge of your property.

Advertisement for a new phone/internet provider has been sent out; four service providers have expressed an interest. Significant savings to the city are expected under this new contract.

Sandy Johnson has been hired as our new City Recorder.

Minutes & Report Highlights

Recreation reported much success on their Halloween Trail event, with over 250 children participating. Table tennis will be available in the gym on Mondays from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Watershed Board – The Norris Watershed will be closed from November 20-28 for the deer hunt.

Community Development – Planning a workshop for the dog park, and a food truck ordinance has been sent to City Manager Hackler for review.

Councilwoman Loretta Painter requested a public workshop one hour before the next council meeting to finish the updates on the personnel policy. This motion was approved.

The meeting adjourned at 8:45pm.

