RSCC VOLLEYBALL WINS REGION TOURNEY 3-1 OVER WALTERS ST.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. – The Roane State Raiders volleyball team won the NJCAA Region VII tournament on Saturday, October 30, 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-20 and 25-21) over Walters State. The win was the Raiders’ third victory over the Senators this season and improved the team’s record to 18-4.

Head coach Steve Dallman said after the match, “Those kids gave 150-percent out there. [The win] is about Roane State Athletics and not just us.”

In only the team’s second year of competition, it came down to the last match of the regular season for the Raiders to win the conference title in a five-set victory over the Senators. The win gave Roane State the top seed in the NJCAA Region VII tournament.

In first round action on Friday, October 29, the Raiders received a scare from Cleveland State. The Cougars forced the Raiders to squeak out a five-set win (25-17, 17-25, 25-14, 23-25 and 15-9). In three previous meetings between the two teams this season, the Raiders had not lost a single set to Cleveland.

Dallman said of the game, “We didn’t play well. We got out of it because of our defense.”

Walters State reached the finals via a 3-0 shutout over Chattanooga State on Friday.

In Saturday’s action, Roane State freshman Madison Boyd fired an ace to secure the first set win, 25-20.

Walters St. jumped out with a 10-6 lead in the second frame and cruised to a 25-19 win.

The Raiders fought back in the third frame to take a 2-1 lead. Leading by one point late in the set, 19-18, Roane State went on a 5-0 run to take a 24-18 lead. Walter St. broke the Raiders serve and cut the lead to 24-20, but the Raiders were able to break the Senators’ service and win the set, 25-20.

In the fourth set, Walters St. leaped to a 12-6 lead. The Raiders scored four in a row to get back in the match, trailing by only two, 12-10.

Roane State kept fighting until the game was tied at 21. From that point, the Raiders took command scoring four unanswered points to win the set (25-21) and the match (3-1).

After the match, Dallman commented, “To be honest, we had a chip on our shoulder. We played with such intensity.” He added, “I couldn’t be prouder to be a Raider. Our kids are proud to be Raiders.”

Tournament MVP freshman Mattie Arnett led the team with 18 kills, while second year player Sydney Smith added 13.

Four Raiders recorded double-digit digs, led by conference digs leader Taryn Lane’s 35. Arnett added 22 while Mattie Boyd and Katharine Roberts had 13 each. Roberts also topped the 50-assist mark in the match.

With the win, the Raiders advance to the Southeast District A championship with a home match against Richard Bland College of William & Mary (Petersburg, Va.) this Saturday, Nov. 6. The start-time for that match is now set at 1 p.m. ET.

Roane State officials hope to pack the gym for the match to try to help the team advance to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in only their second season. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive free admission.

“In two years, what we’ve done is unreal,” commented Dallman. “I have a hard time believing it sometimes.”

Dallman says the program’s rapid success is due to the immense support of the college “…including every coach in every program, and from the President on down.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

