Rosemary Cabbage Steckel, Oak Ridge

Rosemary Cabbage Steckel, 92, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, November 07, 2021. She was born in Union County, Tennessee on November 29, 1928, the daughter of the late Fred Austin Cabbage and Thelma Beeler Cabbage. Rosemary graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Home Economics. One of her jobs after graduation was at the Y-12 nuclear complex as a lab assistant. She met her husband, Lorin Martin Steckel while working at the plant.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Steckel and his wife Cheryl of Chillicothe, Ohio and David Steckel and his wife Patty of Charleston, WV; two sisters, Carol C. Hill of Maryland and Susan C. Waters of Arizona; three grandchildren, Kelly and Beth Weeren of Texas and Joshua Butcher of Charleston, WV; along with several nieces and nephews.



Preceding Rosemary in death were her parents Fred Austin Cabbage and Thelma Beeler Cabbage, husband Lorin Martin Steckel, daughter Claire Steckel Weeren, sister Anita C. Lee, brother William Austin Cabbage, and grandson Nick Steckel.



She attended First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and enjoyed the many relationships she developed over the years. The family would like to express their thanks to the many caregivers and friends who helped mom over the past several years. Caregivers, Judy Daugherty, Ann Greenwood, Redjina Cunningham and Peggy Vickery were a great help and comfort to the family. Her final days at Sacred Ground Hospice House allowed for her passing to be more humane and peaceful. The family would like to thank Kari and Melinda at Tennova Hospice for their guidance and care during this process.



Per Rosemary’s request, there will be a graveside service on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 1 pm with Pastor Jenny Caughman officiating, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Sacred Grounds Hospice Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home at 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, will be handling the arrangements for the family. Online guestbook can be accessed at martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rosemary Elaine Cabbage Steckel please visit our Sympathy Store.

