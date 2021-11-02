Ronald  Wayne “Ronnie” Morgan, Lancing

Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Morgan, age 69, of Lancing, passed away October 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Ronnie was born February 15, 1952, to Roy & Anita Morgan.

He leaves behind wife of 22 years, together for 28 years, Belinda Faith Burnette Morgan; daughter’s, Holly Armes & Robbie; granddaughters, Hannah Elizabeth & Erin Bailey Armes of Knoxville, Tn., Ginger Morgan and Steve Anderson, Fiancée of Johnson City, Tn., Angel Mitchell, and Johnny and Harrison Hill, granddaughters, Emilee Brooke Mitchell, Alexis Morgan Mitchell; grandson, Brenton Wayne Mitchell, of Lancing Tn., Kara Morgan of Lancing, and friend, Stefhan Davis, Katie Carrol & Scott, granddaughter, Whitley Ann of Wartburg, Tn., Shala & Preston Steelman, granddaughter, Aniston Rayelynn Steelman; grandson, Axel Ray Steelman of Sunbright Tn.; sons, Michael Perdue and Kendra of Wartburg Tn., and Steven Thompson and April Bonifay of FL.; granddaughters, Carley Ladd & Casey, Haven Thompson; 1 great granddaughter Callie Brooke; 1 great grandson, Caiden James 8 granddaughters, and 2 grandsons, brothers; Roy Wade Morgan and wife, Paula of Johnson City, Tn., Gary Morgan and wife, Jayne of Chattanooga Tn.; sisters, Elaine Pugh and husband, Mike of Oakridge Tn., and Lynita (Skeet) husband, Jerry Loyd of Lancing, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Albert Morgan; mother, Anita Greer Winnie Morgan, and nephew, Justin Cory Morgan.



Ronnie was a True believer of the Lord Jesus Christ, a devoted husband, and a wonderful father. He was bigger than life, a heart full of love for everyone, and was always the same wherever you ran into him. He worked as a Lineman/Foreman for TVA, Harriman Utility, had his own line crew on New River, and retired From Plateau Electric in Wartburg, with 44 years of service. He was an avid hunter of Turkeys, Deer, Squirrel, Raccoon. He loved raising and hunting his Coon Dogs. He enjoyed taking young children and teaching them to hunt and the safeties of hunting. He was a great entertainer and funny storyteller he had so many stories we could sit for hours and listen to. He had a beautiful singing voice and wrote several songs and recorded them. His first was “A Father’s Love” and it told the story of his love for his dad and one of the reasons he loved hunting so much. His very last song he wrote 6 years ago on the mountain while hunting on Easter morning. He came home and said, “Write this down” and began to tell me in his words what a Glorious Beautiful Morning he had with the lord and how he felt his presence on top of that mountain. He said my hunt was over! The song titled “Mountain I Call Home” was just recorded by his sisters, Elaine Pugh & her husband, Mike, and Skeet Lynita Loyd, and will be played at last!

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Parrot and Bro. Shannon Stone officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan Family Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronnie Morgan.

