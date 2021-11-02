Ronald D. Stanley, Lancing

Mr. Ronald D. Stanley, age 80 of Lancing, formerly of Chrystal River, FL, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Marce and Dorotha Zantop Stanley.

One brother: Tommy Stanley.

One sister: Judy Cihak.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Patsy Bennett Stanley.

His daughter: Pamela Potter.

His granddaughter: Heather Barnett.

One brother: Gary Stanley.

And one sister: Mary Sellers.



All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ronald D. Stanley.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Stanley, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

