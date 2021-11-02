Ronald D. Stanley, Lancing

Mr. Ronald D. Stanley, age 80 of Lancing, formerly of Chrystal River, FL, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marce and Dorotha Zantop Stanley.
One brother: Tommy Stanley.
One sister: Judy Cihak.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Patsy Bennett Stanley.
His daughter: Pamela Potter.
His granddaughter: Heather Barnett.
One brother: Gary Stanley.
And one sister: Mary Sellers.
All services will be private.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ronald D. Stanley.
