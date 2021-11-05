Rolland Edward Turnington, Rockwood

Mr. Rolland Edward Turnington, age 78 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, in Harriman, TN. He was born on April 23rd, 1943, in Rockwood. He worked for several years at Palm Beach as a fabric cutter and later continued his work as a preacher as a man of the gospel. He was preceded in death by his parents: Georgia Beacher Turnington & Ada Jones Turnington; Wife: Christine Turnington; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by:

Children: Lisa Turpin

Michele Wright

Marcus Turnington

Travis Turnington

Grandchildren: Shawn Turpin, Stephanie Turpin, Amanda Turpin, Tyler Wright, and Kyle Turnington

Great Grandchildren: Seth, Aidan, Benjamin, Natalie, Nora, Joseph, Sophia, and Victoria

And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 8th, 2021, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN from 6:00-8:00 pm ET. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Daysville Cemetery in the Daysville community of Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Rolland Edward Turnington

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

