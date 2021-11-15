Roane State Parent and Family Night set for home basketball games on November 20

Roane State Community College will host Parent and Family Night on Saturday, November 20, 2021, during its home basketball games.

The Raiders will battle Columbia State that evening with the women’s basketball team taking the court first at 2 p.m. ET. Roane State women’s basketball is currently undefeated after the first five games of the season.

The men’s team will follow the women with their match-up against Columbia State scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Both games will be held in the gymnasium at the Roane County Campus.

Admission is free and each parent or designated family member will receive a concession voucher for a free food item and a drink as well as an entry for a prize drawing valued at over $150. Roane State information bags will also be available along with special giveaways while supplies last.

Parents and family members of students are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about the college while having fun and supporting our student-athletes.

“Building a strong network of support at home is critical for our students to thrive in the classroom and in life,” said Maria Gonzales, Roane State’s director of parent and family engagement. “When family members are involved and invested, students are far more likely to achieve their goals.”

Roane State offers an online portal to keep parents and family members connected to their student. The portal allows access to campus news and deadlines, academic progress, financial details and other important announcements. Information on the portal and other resources will be provided during Parent and Family Night.

To access the Parent and Family Portal or view more details on the November 20th event, visit roanestate.edu/parents.

