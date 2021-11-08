Rex Allen Shannon, Sunbright

Rex Allen Shannon, age 60, of Sunbright, went home to be with the Lord he so longed for on November 5, 2021, at his home. He was the most kind, caring, and loving man on this side of Heaven. You would always find him busy working with his hands, building whatever his heart desired. You were a special person if you could call him your friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ambers & JoAnn Shannon; nephew, Braxton Shannon; brother-in-law, Rev. Mike Garrett.

He is survived by his brothers, Thurman (Melissa) Shannon of Sunbright, Sherman (Tina) Shannon of Sunbright; sisters, Kathy Garrett of Sunbright, Michelle (Doug) Trout of Lancing and Robin Shannon of Sunbright; son, Nicholas Shannon, and grandchildren; nieces, Danielle (Chad) Rogers & Hillary (Austin) Webb; nephews, Adam (Joni) Garrett, Tyler (Amanda) Trout, Devin (Samantha) Shannon, Flint Helton, and Zade Shannon; wife, Alexis Goad and a host of great-nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 8, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Waters and Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rex Shannon.

