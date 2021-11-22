Rebecca Ann Johnson, Knoxville

Mrs. Rebecca Ann Johnson, age 67 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on November 9th, 1954 in Rockwood, TN. She loved to travel for as long as her health would let her. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edwin Rickman & Billie Rickman Olson; Brother: Stevie Rickman; and sister: Jeanie Rickman. She is survived by:

Husband: Woodrow Wilson Johnson Jr.

Son: Wesley Wilson

Sister: Janet Rickman

Stepchildren: James Pogue

Dana Briscoe

Heather Paul

Timothy Johnson (Treva)

Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 27th, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Rebecca Ann Johnson.

