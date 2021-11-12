Randall “Randy” Nelson, 60

Randall “Randy” Nelson passed away on November 9, 2021, he was 60 years old. He was a welder by trade and loved working with his hands. Randy was musically talented, he enjoyed playing guitar, banjo, harmonica, mandolin, piano, and juice harp. There wasn’t an instrument he couldn’t play. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.

He is preceded in death by a sister Susie Nelson Kirk.

Randy is survived by:

Parents…. Joseph JD and Wanda Nelson

Sisters…. Judy Nelson, Sandy Braden (Neal)

Sons…. Joshua Nelson (Amber)

John Nelson (Sarah)

James Nelson

Grandchildren…. Kayleigh, Kasen, Tristin, Brently, Caden, and Carter

He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, Kara and Jamie Carmack, Jordan, Ashley, Briley Braden, Chandler, Kendall, and Eleanor Braden, Gavin Braden

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 pm at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church, funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bobby Metcalf officiating. The burial will follow at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

