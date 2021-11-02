Ralph Wesley Pemberton, Wartburg

Ralph Wesley Pemberton of Warburg, Tennessee was eternally healed from a lengthy illness Saturday, October 30, 2021. Ralph Wesley was born on Wolf Creek in Scott County, Tennessee on June 2, 1935, to Ralph M Pemberton and Fannie Lee West Pemberton who preceded him in death. Ralph Wesley was also preceded in death by his daughter Rhonda Lane Duncan, father-in-law and mother-in-law Clifford and Earlene Bertram, sister and brother-in-law Brenda and Dolphus Henry, and nephews Keith Henry and Jared Henry.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 67 years, Peggy Pemberton. He is survived by children Lynn and Conlee (Junior) Human, Wesley, and Helen Pemberton, Larry and Lisa Pemberton, Kelly and Todd Norman; son-in-law Gerald Duncan. Grandchildren: Karen and Reagan Williams, Kristie and Mike Lee, Klarissa and Jody Armes, Jacob and Cassidy Human, Makayla and Alex Trent, Amy Duncan, Eric and Krystle Duncan, Tabitha Pemberton, Caleb and Ambie Pemberton, Clint and Miranda Pemberton, Josh and Mandi (Bulldog) Pemberton, Lauren, and Elliott Tinsley; sister-in-law Coleen Doran; Nephews Allen Doran and Steven Doran; special little brother and lifelong friend Jimmie Lee Pemberton. Ralph Wesley was known as Gramps to 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Larry Pemberton and Wesley Pemberton officiating. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph Wesley, please visit our floral store.

