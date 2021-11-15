Polly Ragsdale Taylor, Oak Ridge

Polly Ragsdale Taylor, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., entered into eternity on Nov. 13, 2021. She was the wife of Jack Rodney Taylor, and they were affiliated with Faith Bible Fellowship of Oak Ridge.

Born on May 31, 1959, Polly grew up in Atlanta, Ga., where she attended The Westminster Schools, Emory-at-Oxford, and Georgia Tech, where she met the love of her life. She and Rod developed a rare bond of affection for each other and they were married on June 25, 1988 She had a strong compassion for animals — especially stray cats. She made friends easily and was an encouraging influence in whatever causes she espoused: The Anderson County Republican Party, The Gideons Auxiliary, and The Holston Rose Society.

Polly was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Leigh Ragsdale, and her mother, Ethel Leigh Cook Ragsdale. Survivors include her husband Rod, her father Theron Ragsdale, both of Oak Ridge, and the relatives of both of their families.

A memorial service will be held at Martin’s Funeral Home in Oak Ridge at Noon on November 17, 2021. Graveside service and burial will be at noon on November 18, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, Ga.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Polly Ragsdale Taylor please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

