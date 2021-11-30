Phyllis Jean Jackson, Coalfield

Phyllis Jean Jackson, age 79 of Coalfield, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home. She was a longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and dearly loved her church.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brad and Maggie Mitchell;

Father and mother-in-law, Elbert and Francis Jackson;

Brothers, Paul, Bill, Lee, and Joe Mitchell; Sisters, Lena Rickett, Margie Hackworth, and Rhonda Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Walker (W.R.) Jackson;

Children, Pasqua (Steve) Hensley, Renee (Ervin) Truitt; Michelle Jackson, Walker Jackson, Jr.;

Gracie Jackson;

Grandchildren, James (Chelsea) Truitt, Carrie Kirkham, Jessica (Jess) Holloway, NaKayla (Jacob) Truitt,

Danielle (Josiah) Inman, Jalisa Jackson, and Savanna Jackson;

Great-grandchildren, Emma Truitt, Grant Kirkham, Aiden Shadoan; Silas Inman, Colton Kirkham, Obadiah Inman, Anna Inman, Benjamin Inman, Cali Truitt, and Ivar Truitt;

Sister, Mary Lou (James)Dunn;

Brother, Ted (Sharon) Mitchell;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members, and good friends.

Phyllis will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, (new sanctuary) Oliver Springs. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Steve Hensley and Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. We will meet at Western Cemetery in Coalfield, Wednesday morning at 11:00 am, December 1, 2021, for a graveside service with Pastor Steve Hensley officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

