Philip “Phil” Reichle, Oak Ridge

Philip “Phil” Reichle, of Oak Ridge, went to be with Jesus, November 9, 2021, at the age of 83. His life ended just as he lived it: holding firmly to the hand of the Lord and walking with Him step by step. Phil lived a full and joyful life, serving both the Lord and his fellow man. He was a 32 year veteran of the US Navy, retiring as a commander. Phil served the Lord as a Gideon, sharing the word of God through his personal testimony and Bible distributions. He was an accountant who loved his clients. Phil served his community through the Kiwanis Club and volunteering with the scouting groups his children were involved with. He was an elder at Oak Ridge Alliance Church and belonged to several military and veterans’ groups. Phil’s love of sports is known by all who knew him, whether he was a participant or a spectator. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren competing. Phil’s love of sports started with neighborhood baseball in childhood, continued through high school, college, and his military service, and even after in church leagues. In addition to baseball, he also enjoyed participating in sports with his family including tennis, skiing, golf, volleyball, and fishing.

Phil was so proud to travel to Washington DC with his fellow veterans with Honor Air in his later years. He never lost his love of traveling, which began as he left his home in Cincinnati to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at the University of Missouri. Later, he included his family whenever possible in the numerous trips he took. Many of these would include side trips to prime bird-watching locations or historical battlefield sites. Above all things, Phil was the eternal optimist. He lived, as one of the nurses shared with his family during his last days, “as if each day we have on Earth is a gift.”

He was preceded in death by parents, Charles & Thelma Reichle; brother, Charles Reichle; and brother-in-law, Donald Lieder.

Phil will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Reichle; son, Philip Reichle and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Rachelle Edwards, and husband, Robby; grandchildren, Caleb Reichle, Nathaniel Reichle, Emily Edwards, and Julia Edwards; sister, Ann Lieder; sister-in-law, Carol Reichle; and several nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate to support the spread of God’s word to the world.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, November 22, 2021, at Oak Ridge Alliance Church. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Dale Crank officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:30 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for inurnment and military honors. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Philip “Phil” Reichle please visit our Tribute Store.

