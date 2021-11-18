Peter Louis Thorsen Jr, Harriman

Peter Louis Thorsen, Jr. age 65 of Harriman passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021

at his home. He was a member of the Harriman United Methodist Church. Peter was a

Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Peter will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include:

Wife of 31 years Deborah Jean Ellison Thorsen;

Stepdaughter Nicole Hammonds;

Stepson Bucky Hammonds;

Grandchildren Miles Kelly; Lena and Dravin Wilson; Haley and Noah Hammonds;

Brothers John Thorsen, David Thorsen and Mark Thorsen.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12 Noon Saturday, November 20,

2021, at the Harriman United Methodist Church. Memorial Service will follow at 12

Noon with Pastor Kevin Gray officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving

the Thorsen family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

