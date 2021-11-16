Pauline Martin, Clinton

Pauline Martin, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Pauline was a member of Second Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. She loved gardening, crafts, Awana, sewing, and making quilts. She had a servant’s heart and thoroughly enjoyed helping others.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Gladys Disney; her husband, John Martin; brothers, A.R. Disney and wife Janie Disney, Bill Disney, Wheeler Disney; sister, Gayle Tinsley, and husband James.



Pauline is survived by her daughters, Tamela Carpenter (Terrance) of Jackson, MI, and Tonya Wilson (Michael) of Knoxville, TN; brother, Don Disney of Heiskell, TN; sisters-in-law, Betty Disney of Maryville, TN and Nadine Disney of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Blake Wilson (Bethany) of Valrico, FL, Heather Jeffries (Cody) of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Norah, Peyton, and Brooks.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. In Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

