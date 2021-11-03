Pauline Howard Richardson, 93

Pauline Howard Richardson age 93 passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman.

Preceded in death by her husband Charles Richardson and son John Richardson, parents Madison and Dicie Ball Howard, brothers Elder Howard, Orville Howard, Wendell Howard, Roy Howard, Estel Howard, Leonard Howard, and Madison “Bud” Howard, sisters Mable Daniels, Bertha Kersey, Sallie Kate Alexander, Mary Jane Gamble, and Rosie Watson.

Survived by sons Terry Smith and Charlie Richardson, grandsons Derek Richardson and Mark Richardson, great-grandchildren Logan Richardson, Isaiah Richardson, and Kali Marie Richardson.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m., Pastors Mason Goodman and Greg Kelly officiating. Burial Monday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church 629 Clinch St. Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Richardson Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pauline Howard Richardson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

