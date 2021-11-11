Patti Lynn Arthur, 51

Patti Lynn Arthur, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN in the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Patti loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending every moment with her grandson Nikolai. Patti loved to ride motorcycles, spend time with her family, and loved to laugh. She will be remembered as a highly impactful, Christian lady that was warm and accepting of everyone.



Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Edsel and Stella Arthur; brothers, Kenny Russell and Steven Arthur; sisters, Dena Arthur and Patricia Arthur; brother-in-law Jody Bunch; nieces, Jessica Arthur, Isabella Leming, Tiffany Smith; nephew, Austin McMahan.



She is survived by the father of her daughter, Russell Frazier; her daughter Cora Smith and her husband William; brother Kevin Arthur; sister Tracy Bunch; grandson Nikolai Smith and expecting another grandson, Caius Smith; nieces and nephews, Michael Leming, Laura Bunch, Tyler Bunch, Jamie Bunch, and Tina Arthur, along with a host of great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

