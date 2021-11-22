Patrick Bradley Newport, Sunbright

Patrick Bradley Newport, age 63, of Sunbright, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Brad lived for his grandkids and the church. He was a long-time member of Shady Grove Independent Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, and was a youth leader.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William Newport, Lydia Stringfield Newport, Ramsy Taylor & Anna Young Newport; uncle, Wendel Newport; niece, Jennifer Williams; nephew, Gabriel Jordan.

He is survived by his parents, Lemuel & Velva June Newport; wife of 43 years, Patricia Newport; daughter, Tessa (Paul) Quinney of Wartburg; sons, Curtis (Jessica) Newport of Sunbright and Clinton (Jacklyn) Newport of Sunbright, Summer, Becca & Casie Newport of Sunbright; grandchildren, Courtney (Blake) Elliott, Caleb Quinney, Landon Quinney, Grayson Newport, Paxton Quinney, Jackson Newport, Reid Quinney, Maggie Newport, Claire Newport, Tucker Quinney, Deacon Newport, Truman Newport, Everly Newport; great-grandchildren, Bradley & Henlee Elliott; siblings, Martha Carol Miller of Maryville, Carey (Martha) Newport of Florida, Gail Williams of Lancing, Joye (Todd) Bussen of Clinton; best friend, David Keathley aka “Bald Face Liar” and a host of foster kids, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. Bro. Bill Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patrick Bradley Newport.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brad, please visit our floral store.

