Patricia Ann Sheckles, Knoxville

Patricia Ann Sheckles, age 74 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Tennova Health and Rehab in Lafollette, TN. She cherished her family and loved them very much.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Giffin; husband, Harold “Pat” Sheckles; son, Harold “Paul” Sheckles; brother, David Giffin; sister, Barbara Sue Pratt; and sister in law, Carolyn Derreberry.
Patricia is survived by her son and daughter in law, Larry and Sandy Sheckles of Powell, TN; brother, Charlie Derreberry of Knoxville, TN; sister and brother in law, Lena and Tom Hackney of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Sheckles and Matthew Sheckles; and great-grandson, Jake Sheckles. She also leaves behind a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There are no services planned at this time for Patricia. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

