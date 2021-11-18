Otella Singleton Freeman, Oliver Springs

Otella Singleton Freeman, age 84 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Otella was born on August 2, 1937, was raised in the Marlow Community of Clinton and was a longtime member of Moran Baptist Church. She retired after 43 years of service from Methodist Medical Center X-Ray Department. She spent the majority of her time at the dirt track, supporting and cheering on her husband and sons while they raced.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Freeman; parents, Arthur and Birdie Singleton; brothers, James Singleton, Lester Singleton, and George Singleton; sisters, Beulah Ellison, Eula Mercer, and Grace Wright; grandson, Richard Michael Freeman.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Lynn Freeman and wife Rhonda, Gary Wayne Freeman and wife Maria; sister, Virginia Rogers; grandchildren, Whitney Ellis and husband Tyler, Zachary Freeman, Kaitlynn Freeman, and Christopher Freeman; great-grandchildren, Lexie Rose, and Hallie Ellis; special niece, Francis Freeman, and nephew, Buddy Mercer; several nieces, nephews, extended family members.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Paul Forgey officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Freeman family. www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Otella, please visit our floral store.

