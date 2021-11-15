OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Sunday, December 12th at 3:30 p.m., in sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. This is a FREE event and is an excellent opportunity to enjoy your favorite Christmas music and to sing familiar Christmas carols accompanied by the band. Take this time to relax and savor the true spirit of the holiday season. For more info: visit www.orcb.org and the band’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.
