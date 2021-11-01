No Trash November Initiative Aims to Remove 20,000 Pounds of Litter from Roadways

TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee launches statewide cleanup effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – TheTennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

“As we approach the holidays and increased travel, we want to ensure our roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our roads impacts safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty. We are grateful for our many partners across the state coming together in November to help prevent and reduce litter.”

In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and Adopt-A-Highway groups, residents are invited to join the public events being held across the state. “We are rallying our local Keep America Beautiful affiliates to participate in the first-ever No Trash November campaign to help reach the goal to remove 20,000 pounds of litter from our roads,” said Missy Marshall, executive director, Keep Tennessee Beautiful. “All year long, KTnB works hard to improve and beautify communities, and we know that when we come together, we can make an even bigger impact.”

Existing Adopt-A-Highway groups are also invited to participate in No Trash November by conducting one of their four litter cleanups on their designated two miles of roadway during the month. Individuals, groups, and organizations interested in the free program may visit the Adopt-A-Highway map to view available routes in their community. To find a local cleanup and to register your group, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com. Campaign tools and resources, including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected, are also available online.

All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NoTrashNovember Facebook profile frame and the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags in social media to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month. For additional ways to participate in No Trash November, visit: 5 Ways to Participate in No Trash November.

About Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by the TDOT. Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program and additional ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER). Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

