Mrs. Evelyn Lois McCuistion, Sweetwater

Mrs. Evelyn Lois McCuistion, age 87 of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the River Grove Health and Rehab Center in Loudon. She was born on December 14th, 1933, in Harriman, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clarence Brown & Nellie Mae Brown; Husband: William “Bill” McCuistion.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22nd, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm ET with Pastor Roger Britton officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Evelyn Louis McCuistion. A final obituary will be published shortly.

