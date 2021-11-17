Monroe “Roe” G. Wynn, 83

Monroe “Roe” G. Wynn

Born June 13, 1938, at home in Wallins Creek KY. He attended and graduated from KY School for the Deaf in 1958. Surrounded by family, he passed away in his home on November 15, 2021.

Preceded by death – his parents Brady and Deloria Wynn, five brothers and two sisters, and son-in-law Robert McMillan.

Left to remember him – Wife of 55 years, Lillian Wynn and two daughters Mary (Jerry “Bucky”) Carver and Sandra (“Sandy”) McMillan, three grandchildren – Justin Carver (Elizabeth Rector), Avery Carver, and Ryan Carver and three great-grandchildren – Jaxon, Kapton and Maximus and remaining four brothers and a sister and host of nieces and nephews.

He worked at IBM in the RTP area for 25 years before he retired and moved to Clinton in 1992. To know Roe, you would know He was a die-hard UK fan, rooting for UK football and basketball. He loved to laugh each day so much that he volunteered to dress up as a clown in J.O.Y. Ministry for a while. He cherished and loved his family very much and his deaf community. He was active in several Deaf organizations being President, Vice President, and an active member striving for empowerment and growth in different states over the years.

The family wanted to express our gratitude to doctors, nurses, and the staff at Davita Dialysis in Clinton for taking good care of Roe. Our gratitude also extended to Amedysis Hospice for the services provided. Roe wished to be cremated and the graveside service will be held at later time in Raleigh NC . www.holleygamble.com

