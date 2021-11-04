MEDIC to Compete in the 34th Orange and Blue Competition

Knoxville, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee versus Kentucky game may be this weekend, but the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition is coming up November 15th – 19th. MEDIC will compete against Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization can collect the highest number of red blood cells in five days. This is the 34th year for the competition and MEDIC has lost the previous two years.

“Not only is the competition fun for both blood centers, but it is imperative for our inventory as we head into the holiday season,” said director of communications Kristy Altman. “We see a decrease in donations from Thanksgiving through the New Year and what we collect during the Orange and Blue competition is very important in keeping us above critical levels for inventory.”

This rivalry began in 1984 and has continued year over year during the week before Thanksgiving. For 2021, donors will receive several special initiatives for donating. Those include a special edition t-shirt, $10 e-gift card (valid email address required), Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, Papa John’s coupon, and a ticket the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

MEDIC will have 20 mobile drives that week including buses on campus at the University of Tennessee outside of Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium. MEDIC’s four donor centers will also be open all week.

Appointments are preferred to mitigate wait times. Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit medicblood.org/donate to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center or to schedule your donation, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications Kristy Altman at [email protected] or by phone at 865-805-2008.

