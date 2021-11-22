Max Galyon, Harriman

Max Galyon age 74 of Harriman passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his home. He was a member of the South Harriman Baptist Church. Max retired from the Y-12 National Security Complex after 40 years. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing and hunting. Max refereed high school football for 17 years. He loved his family and his friends. Preceded in death by his parents John and Marilyn Galyon.

Survivors include:

Wife of 46 years Mary Ruth Galyon of Harriman;

Son Jayson Galyon of Harriman;

Daughter and son in law Angela and John Brackett of Lenoir City;

Grandchildren Alyssa, Caleb, and Nicole Brackett;

Sister and brother-in-law Rita and Donald Pack of Chattanooga.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Galyon Family.

