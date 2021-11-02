Mary “Penny” Moore, 67

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Mary “Penny” Moore, age 67 gained her angel wings. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Penny was born on January 10, 1954, she met her soulmate James Moore, they got married and raised two boys together, Allen and Jamie and they were her greatest blessings. Penny took care of many people in the community. When she wasn’t working, she was spending time with her family. Penny was also a lifelong Christian, and her faith remained strong. She attended church as often as she could and spent most Sundays after church at snowbiz with her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her husband: James “Jim” Moore.

Mother: Shirley “Maw” Kaisor.

Sister: “Tooter.”

She is survived by her Two sons: Allen Moore and James “Bubba” Moore.

Sisters: Georgie Hendrix and Missy Kasior.

More of a daughter than a sister-in-law: Rachel Coffey.

Grandchildren: Ashley Watkins, Crystal Crandall, Misty Seward, and Shaleigh Tuff.

Great-grandchildren: Sierra, Jasmine, Alexis, Harold, Richard, Zoe, Destiney, and little Eli.

Niece: Rhonda.

Great Niece: Kimmie.

Nephew: Randy.

Special Cousins: Dakota “Kota,” Shaleigh “Shea Shea,” and Shanna.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 6, 2021, at New Life Baptist Church in Harriman from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 PM with Brother Kevin Webb officiating.

Penny will be greatly missed by many in the community.



Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Moore family.

