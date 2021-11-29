Marvin Jackson Hickman, Oakdale

Mr. Marvin Jackson Hickman, age 88 of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville. He was born in Potters Chapel, the second son of Mack and Corda Lee Hickman on November 24, 1933. At the age of 10, he moved with his family to Harriman. Marvin worked several jobs in Harriman, but in December of 1952, he left school and joined the United States Air Force. He served his country for the next four years, earned the rank of Airman Second Class, and was honorably discharged on November 30, 1956. On Valentine’s Day in 1958, he married the love of his life, Levona Humphreys, and together had two children during their 63-year marriage. Marvin worked for the Mead Corporation and the Harriman Paperboard Company for 26 years before moving to Georgia. He served as a deacon at Coalhill Baptist Church for over 20 years, a deacon at Wilkerson Road Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia for 10 years, and has served as a deacon at Pine Orchard Baptist Church for the past 25 years. Mere words cannot give this man the credit he deserves, but we know that he is no longer in pain and is in heaven with Jesus celebrating his pain-free body today. He was a fantastic gardener, and what remains are the beautiful flowers that will be coming out in the spring. His guidance and instruction throughout life will remain cherished memories.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his in-law: Reid and Lucille Humphreys.

His son: Marvin “Jack” Hickman.

His brothers: Melvin and William “Buddy” Hickman.

And his sister: Joycelyn James.

He is survived by his wife: Levona Hickman.

His daughter and son-in-law: Deborah and Curtis Newberry.

Three grandsons: Nick Hickman, Joshua Newberry, and Jacob Newberry.

Two granddaughters: Amanda Hickman, and Brittany Brown, and her husband Josh.

And two great-grandchildren: Conner Hickman and Elena Brown.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Marvin Jackson Hickman.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marvin Jackson Hickman, please visit our floral store.

