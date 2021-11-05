Margaret Pressnell, Caryville

Margaret Pressnell, age 84 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on November 1, 2021. Margaret was a member of Shultz Hollow Baptist Church. Margaret enjoyed going to church, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Lena Ward, husband James Edward Pressnell, and seven siblings.

Survivors:

Sister Ruth Cooper of LaFollette, TN

Brother Frank Ward of Kokomo, IN

Daughter Gail Dolin and Bud of Clinton, TN

Son Randell and Batise Pressnell of Lincoln Park, MI

Son James and Debbie Pressnell of Clarksville, TN

Son Michael and Kim Pressnell of Belleville, MI

Son Gregory and Diane Pressnell of Caryville, TN

14 Grandchildren

26 Great Grandchildren

2 Great Great Grandchildren on the way

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, November 8, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, November 8, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Asbury officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM to go in procession to the Campbell Memorial Garden in LaFollette, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

