Marcus Brandon Miles, Rocky Top

Marcus Brandon Miles, age 35 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on November 8, 2021. Marcus was born October 22, 1986, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a crew supervisor for M&M Pipe Services. Marcus had a passion for work. He loved his family, especially his daughter. He was an amazing father and his daughter’s hero. He loved to draw and was an amazing artist. He always had a big smile and never let anyone be sad around him. Marcus never hesitated to help anyone who asked. He gave the best hugs and knew how to make you feel better. He had a passion for history, especially concerning guns and knives from various war eras. Marcus is preceded in death by his grandparents Duane and Marian McCallister, Sammie and Trula Miles, and aunt, Theresa Hammons.

Survivors Include:

Parents Samuel Mark and Dawn Melissa Miles

Daughter Marlee Marie Miles

Brother Matthew Clark Miles and fiancée Alyssa Walsh

Sister Sheena Elaine Parton

Nephews Joseph Partin, Camrin Partin, and Christian Partin

Niece Skye Collins

Great Niece Starr Collins

Uncles Duane McCallister

David McCallister

Dennis McCallister and Regina

Donny McCallister

Mike Miles and Louise

Aunts Patricia Chase

Dana Ambrose and Jon

Girlfriend Bridget Walker

Several cousins and other family members and friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Celebration of Life: To follow visitation at 8:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

