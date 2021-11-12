Marcus Brandon Miles, Rocky Top

Marcus Brandon Miles, age 35 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on November 8, 2021. Marcus was born October 22, 1986, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a crew supervisor for M&M Pipe Services.  Marcus had a passion for work. He loved his family, especially his daughter. He was an amazing father and his daughter’s hero. He loved to draw and was an amazing artist. He always had a big smile and never let anyone be sad around him. Marcus never hesitated to help anyone who asked. He gave the best hugs and knew how to make you feel better. He had a passion for history, especially concerning guns and knives from various war eras. Marcus is preceded in death by his grandparents Duane and Marian McCallister, Sammie and Trula Miles, and aunt, Theresa Hammons.

Survivors Include:

Parents  Samuel Mark and Dawn Melissa Miles

Daughter  Marlee Marie Miles

Brother  Matthew Clark Miles and fiancée Alyssa Walsh

Sister  Sheena Elaine Parton

Nephews Joseph Partin, Camrin Partin, and Christian Partin

Niece  Skye Collins

Great Niece  Starr Collins

Uncles   Duane McCallister

              David McCallister

              Dennis McCallister and Regina

              Donny McCallister

              Mike Miles and Louise

Aunts    Patricia Chase

              Dana Ambrose and Jon

Girlfriend   Bridget Walker

Several cousins and other family members and friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Celebration of Life: To follow visitation at 8:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcus Brandon Miles, please visit our floral store.

