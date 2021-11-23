Mabel Irene Ragon, Powell

Mabel Irene Ragon, age 90, of Powell, Tennessee, formerly of Creve Coeur, Illinois, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Beehive Assisted Living in Powell. She was surrounded by her family as she passed from this life into the presence of her Lord.



Mabel was born December 12, 1930, in Williamson County, IL. to Samuel L. and Ruby D. (Davis) Howell. She married A. Leon Ragon on December 9, 1950, at Crown Point, Indiana. Her beloved husband died on August 31, 1993, in Peoria, Illinois. She also was preceded in death by her parents, and three precious great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her four children, Terry K. (Doris) Ragon of Creve Coeur, Randy L. (Sharon) Ragon of Heiskell, Tennessee, Winston E. (Rebecca) Ragon of Powell, Tennessee, and Kathi M. (Rick) Matthews of Ten Mile, Tennessee. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



A 1948 graduate of Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, IL, she attended Midstate Business School in Peoria.



She was employed at Heinz Drug Store in Creve Coeur for many years and was proud to have served as secretary/bookkeeper at New Life Christian Academy in Peoria for over 33 years. The office there continues to be known as “Sister Ragon’s office”.



She was a long-time member of Pentecostals of Peoria and, most recently, attended First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.



Her visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Pentecostals of Peoria Church, 3510 West Malone, Peoria, Illinois. The service will be streamed live at pentecostsofpeoria.sermon.net. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.



Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Academy, 3510 West Malone Street, Peoria, IL 61605.



Irene’s family would like to say a special Thank You to the staff of Beehive Assisted Living and Tennova Hospice for their kindness and care of our mother. You are truly special people.



To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com or www.jonesmortuaryllc.com



Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN in charge of all local arrangements.

